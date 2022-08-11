Loom Network Market Cap Tops $69.74 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $69.74 million and $17.36 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.47 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00130755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066598 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

