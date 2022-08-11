Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.