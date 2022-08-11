LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,602 shares of company stock worth $16,416,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.14. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $232.47.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

