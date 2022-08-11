Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.09

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 63633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. CLSA cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,992 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

