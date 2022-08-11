Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.80

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.56.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$985,962,780.26. In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$985,962,780.26. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,728,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,252.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

