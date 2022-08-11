Lympo (LYM) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lympo (LYM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $357,604.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

