Lympo Market Token Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $47,879.71 and $726.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.
About Lympo Market Token
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Lympo Market Token Coin Trading
