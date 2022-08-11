Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance
Lynx Global Digital Finance stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
