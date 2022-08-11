Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance

Lynx Global Digital Finance stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

