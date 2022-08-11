M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises about 9.1% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of M/I Homes worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE MHO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,283. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

