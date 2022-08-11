Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Magnite updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 19,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Magnite has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Magnite alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

About Magnite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Magnite by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.