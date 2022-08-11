Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.15. 128,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

