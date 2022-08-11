MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.09 — Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
MMD opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.
In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,997.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
