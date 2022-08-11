MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.09 — Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MMD opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,997.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

