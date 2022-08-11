Mainstream For The Underground Hits One Day Volume of $7.00 (MFTU)

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Mainstream For The Underground has a market cap of $0.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015387 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038147 BTC.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Profile
Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading
