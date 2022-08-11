Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Down 1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. 2,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MLFNF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

