MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.48. 458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,655. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.91 and its 200-day moving average is $301.39.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

