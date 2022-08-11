Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Trading Down 2.2%

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.82). 16,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 26,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.84).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday.
Marks Electrical Group Stock Up 4.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £74.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,370.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.05.
About Marks Electrical Group
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
