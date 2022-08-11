Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

