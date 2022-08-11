Masari Trading Up 14.4% This Week (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $133,588.46 and approximately $25.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

