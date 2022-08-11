Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.80.
Masimo Price Performance
NASDAQ MASI opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Masimo by 19,378.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 5,103.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Masimo by 32.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
