Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.80.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Masimo by 19,378.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 5,103.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Masimo by 32.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

