Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $157.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,110. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Masimo by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

