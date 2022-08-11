Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 50,599,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,747,725. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

