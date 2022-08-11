Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.80.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 6.0 %
MAXN stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $902.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.39.
Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
