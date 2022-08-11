Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CFO Todd M. Butz Buys 2,000 Shares

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) CFO Todd M. Butz acquired 2,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 39.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

