MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,064.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $751.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.83. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after buying an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

