Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.34% of Mercury Systems worth $49,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 266.75, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

