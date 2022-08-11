Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Merus Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Merus stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 757,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,623. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

Insider Activity

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

