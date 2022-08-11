Meta Platforms (META) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META):

7/29/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $305.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $215.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $295.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $233.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $212.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $235.00.

7/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $273.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

7/14/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/7/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

META traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.71. 633,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

