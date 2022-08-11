Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 81,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 100,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of C$58.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.