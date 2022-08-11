Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Lowered to C$71.00 at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.89.

Metro Stock Up 1.2 %

MRU stock traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.61. 96,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. Metro has a 12-month low of C$59.14 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

