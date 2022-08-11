Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $593,473.50 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,344.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,970. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,307.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

