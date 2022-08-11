MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.56

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $5.86. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 79,162 shares trading hands.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.