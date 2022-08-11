MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.56

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $5.86. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 79,162 shares trading hands.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.