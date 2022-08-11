MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.
MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.4 %
MGPI traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $110.40. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.01.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients
In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
Featured Articles
