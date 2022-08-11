MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.4 %

MGPI traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $110.40. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

