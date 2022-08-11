Michael A. Bieber Sells 456 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 132,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 26,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,318. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willdan Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

