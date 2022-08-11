Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 625,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.