Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 15th

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MBCN opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $156.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Stories

