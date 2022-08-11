Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. 30,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,656. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

