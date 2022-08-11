Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 76.86%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.