MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells $51,964.03 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 443,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,442. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

