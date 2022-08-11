Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $136.97 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 678,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,973,236. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

