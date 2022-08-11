Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $78.18 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $78,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2 %

NOW stock traded down $16.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $499.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.25, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.80.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $15,196,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

