Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $55,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,617,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after acquiring an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $500.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.11 and a 200 day moving average of $498.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.