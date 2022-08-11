Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,474 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $156,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,544. The company has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

