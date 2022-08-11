Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,700 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,349,654 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.35.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $14.64 on Thursday, reaching $626.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,553. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

