Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 85,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $178,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

