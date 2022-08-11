Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 93,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $118,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 76,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 243,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,967. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.