Modefi (MOD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million

Modefi (MOD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $164,320.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

