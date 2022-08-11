Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $843.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 563,580 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,978,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

