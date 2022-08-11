Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe Sells 18,090 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 585.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,326,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at about $13,949,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

