Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Up 0%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 49,767 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.20.
Monarch ProCap ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.