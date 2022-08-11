More Coin (MORE) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00

More Coin (MORE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $31,963.81 and $5.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

